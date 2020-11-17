Pineywoods Community Academy shifting to remote learning

Remote learning begins Wednesday, November 18 and students will return to campus Monday, November 30.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Beginning Wednesday, November 18, Pineywoods Community Academy (PCA) students will transition to remote learning and will return to campus Monday, November 30.

According to the PCA, the switch to remote learning comes as Angelina County has experienced an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and has affected the academy’s ability to supervise students.

“While PCA has only experienced a few positive COVID-19 cases, contact tracing identified a significant number of teachers and students that are required to quarantine,” said Director Ken Vaughn in a letter to parents and guardians.

Remote classes will begin each day at 8 a.m. for students.