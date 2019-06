TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will begin pipeline work on Cumberland Road starting Monday, May 3.

According to the city, Vortex Companies will be relining a large drainage pipe under Cumberland Road just west of Cherokee Trail.

Work is scheduled for Monday, June 3 through Friday, June 7.

The city says drivers should expect major delays and to use alternate routes.

Stay alert of workers in the area as they will have a limited workspace and obey all posted construction signage.