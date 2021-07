The accident occurred on FM 2276 near FM 850 in Rusk County.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) was dispatched to a single vehicle wreck early Tuesday morning.

According to the department, reports indicated that an adult and child were trapped in the car.

Pipeline workers who witnessed the crash were able to call 911 and assist the occupants out of the vehicle before first responders arrived on scene.

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.