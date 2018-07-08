CAMP COUNTY — UPDATE: According to Pittsburg ISD officials the male employee has resigned and the district will not make another comment on the matter.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A male employee of Pittsburg ISD has been suspended pending an investigation after an allegation was made about a text message he sent to a male high school student.

According to the district superintendent, the allegation dealt with a picture that the male employee allegedly sent to the male student over the summer of 2018.

As of now, "no proof whatsoever" has been found regarding the alleged picture text.

© 2018 KYTX