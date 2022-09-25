East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery

The employee who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night.

According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun.

"They demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time," the LPD said. "One of the employees was struck with the gun and shot in the leg."

The suspects did not get any money and left the restaurant in an unknown direction.