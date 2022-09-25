East Texas Pizza Hut employee shot during attempted robbery

LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin police say a Pizza Hut employee was injured during an attempted robbery Saturday night.
According to the LPD, two men wearing masks and gloves entered the Timberland Dr. restaurant around 11 p.m., one of them was reportedly armed with a long gun.
"They demanded money from the two employees on duty at the time," the LPD said. "One of the employees was struck with the gun and shot in the leg."
The employee who was shot was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspects did not get any money and left the restaurant in an unknown direction.
"The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Department at 936-633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at 936-639-TIPS," the LPD said. "Crime Stoppers tips can also be submitted online at 639tips.com."