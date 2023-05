P&K is located at 508 W. Front St. in Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — On this week's edition of EATS Texas, Chandlor Jordan takes us to P&K Donuts and Kolaches.

P&K can spruce up your morning with endless combinations of donuts filled to the brim, and hand-crafted kolaches for a sweet and savory treat!

P&K is located at 508 W. Front St. in Tyler.

Check it out in the video above!