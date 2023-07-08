Pilot dies after mechanical issue causes plane to crash at North Texas airport, officials say

The plane crashed at the Caddo Mills Airport off FM 1565 in Hunt County.

CADDO MILLS, Texas — A pilot has died after a mechanical issue caused a plane to have a failed takeoff and crash at a North Texas airport, the Department of Public Safety said.

Preliminary information shows that shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday, a pilot flying a fixed-wing Cessna 150 was attempting to take off and had some sort of mechanical issue during the process, according to officials.

The crash occurred at Caddo Mills Airport 4246 F.M. 1565 in Caddo Mills, which is between Royse City and Greenville. The crash is under investigation.

Only the pilot was onboard the aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The administration will post the preliminary accident and incident report here, usually by the next business day (Tuesday).

WFAA also reached out to the National Transportation Safety Board for more details.