TYLER — A single engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Tyler Pounds Airport Thursday after nearly running out of fuel.

According to the Tyler Fire Department, the plan had about 20 minutes of fuel left when it came in to land. There were four people on board.

The landing was safe, and there were no injuries. The plane is getting refueled before heading to its final destination.

