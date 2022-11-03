Planetarium provides out-of-this-world experience for Trinity School of Texas students

LONGVIEW, Texas — Students at Trinity School of Texas in Longview celebrated Planetarium Week with a variety of activities and a mobile planetarium.
Throughout the week, students of all ages have been enjoying learning about things, such as galaxies, stars, and the use of different telescopes.
LeAnne Gross, a sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher at the school, said the activity is all thanks to a training that occurred during the summer that allowed the campus to reserve and use the planetarium.
