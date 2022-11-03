Planetarium provides out-of-this-world experience for Trinity School of Texas students

Throughout the week, students of all ages have been enjoying learning about things, such as galaxies, stars, and the use of different telescopes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Students at Trinity School of Texas in Longview celebrated Planetarium Week with a variety of activities and a mobile planetarium.

Throughout the week, students of all ages have been enjoying learning about things, such as galaxies, stars, and the use of different telescopes.

LeAnne Gross, a sixth- and seventh-grade science teacher at the school, said the activity is all thanks to a training that occurred during the summer that allowed the campus to reserve and use the planetarium.