RUSK, Texas — Plans have been made to demolish a downtown Rusk building after it collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

According to the City of Rusk, the unoccupied building is located at 112 West 6th Street.

Officials say parts of the outer brick wall fell into a nearby parking lot, but no injuries were reported.