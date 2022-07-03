Plant enthusiasts prepare for spring gardening

"I love going out and getting into the dirt and being outside and enjoying God's creation and seeing it bloom," said Deborah Monroe.

TYLER, Texas — Spring is fewer than two weeks away, meaning there will be warmer temperatures for plant enthusiasts to begin adding pops of color to their yards this spring season.

"In the front of our yard, we have an area that needs a pump of color, you know, spring flowers," said planter Curtis Wayne Watson Brown.

Some just enjoy the beauty of nature and warmer temperatures.

"I love going out and getting into the dirt and being outside and enjoying God's creation and seeing it bloom," another planter Deborah Monroe said.

Plant experts are advising people to hold off on planting their plants this week as temperatures are set to change.

"This coming weekend, the temperatures you can be anywhere from 27 to 33 degrees," said Melanie Kellum, customer service manager at Garden Station in Tyler. "There's normally a freeze before Easter so, give it a minute."

Kellum says it's best to start planting your garden toward the end of March or after Easter when temperatures are warmer.

When severe weather strikes, bring your plants inside and keep them in a garage or greenhouse to keep them protected.

If you have a garden, place a plastic bag or net over it to keep debris off it.

Also, make sure your plants always stay hydrated.

"As long as you're keeping them watered, and they're getting sun during the day, you know, it's above 40 degrees, everything should be good," said Kellum.