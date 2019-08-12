TYLER, Texas — It is a November afternoon and Andy Bergfeld is looking around the 4,500 square feet being renovated on the ground floor of Plaza Tower, the 19-story building that dominates Tyler’s skyline. Although there are piles of construction materials and dust, he likes what he sees.

When the 40-year-old skyscraper came on the market about two years ago, Bergfeld and his real estate investment group partners, Tim and Garnett Brookshire, purchased it and set out to make it the newest star of downtown revitalization.

The lobby and customer service areas of what had been Bank of America, the building’s longtime anchor tenant, are being transformed into what Bergfeld calls the Urban Market.

