Plea deadline set for Tyler mother accused of causing injuries that killed 3-year-old daughter

The child's father entered a guilty plea in February and was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A Smith County judge on Thursday set a plea agreement deadline for a woman charged with capital murder in connection with accusations of using her hands and a belt to beat her 3-year-old daughter who later died.

Courtnie Williams, of Tyler, is charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old in connection with the death of her daughter Kodie Williams. She remains in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond.

On Thursday, 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen Jr. set a plea deal deadline of July 7 for Courtnie Williams and jury selection for a possible jury trial on Aug. 1.

The child's father Manuel Williams, 41, entered a guilty plea to an injury to a child charge in the 241st District Court in February. He was then sentenced to 50 years, according to judicial records.

Manuel Williams was originally charged with injury to a child alongside Courtnie Williams on July 16, 2020 following the death of Kodie Williams at a Tyler hospital the day before. The charges were then upgraded to capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said his office was able to reach an agreement in which Manuel Williams will spend most of his life or possibly the rest of it in prison. Before being eligible for parole, he will have to serve 25 years.

In August 2021, the Smith County District Attorney’s Office said through court filings that the office would seek the death penalty for Manuel Williams but not seek the death penalty for Courtnie Williams.

Kodie Williams was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 15, 2020, after emergency personnel found her unresponsive at the 500 block of North Glenwood Blvd. in Tyler and tried to revive her.

In the arrest affidavit, photos show visible trauma marks on the child’s torso, head, forehead, ears, neck, chest, arms, abdomen, back and legs. Police believe the beatings took place over a period of time as the injuries “were in all different stages of healing.”

On the night of her death, Kodie Williams was seen on a FaceTime video call facedown. It was apparent that she had defecated and vomited, according to the affidavit.