All aboard! The Polar Express arrives at the Texas State Railroad

The Christmas train ride is based on Chris Van Allsburg's book turned motion picture, "The Polar Express."

PALESTINE, Texas — Round up the family and put on your favorite pajamas because the Polar Express has arrived at the Texas State Railroad!

The hour long train ride provides passengers a chance to join in on the captivating story turned motion picture, The Polar Express, written by Chris Van Allsburg.

Once onboard, guests can read along as crew members share the classic children's book. Dancing chefs serve up hot chocolate and cookies to the tunes of the The Polar Express™ Disney movie soundtrack while conductors passing through make sure you have your golden ticket.

The magic train travels from Palestine depot to the North Pole in about an hour's time. At the North Pole, passengers are greeted by Santa and his elves aboard the train, giving everyone the first gift of Christmas - a silver sleigh bell.

There are approximately five train rides each night, and tickets and easily be booked online with a range of seating options available. All tickets include the train ride, hot chocolate, and sugar cookies. First-class, Dome, and Presidential-class passengers receive a complimentary keepsake, THE POLAR EXPRESS™ mug.