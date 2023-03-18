POLICE: 1 arrested after chase in Kilgore leads to 3 flat tires, discovery of drugs

The pursuit lasted 8 miles and did not reach high speeds.

KILGORE, Texas — According to the Kilgore Police Department Facebook, KPD attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations which resulted in a pursuit.

The Suspects drove north out of Kilgore and into Gregg County when a Gregg County Deputy spiked the vehicle.

With three flat tires, the suspect gave up and the pursuit ended at Joy Wright Mt road and I-20.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, he reached in the back of the car and grabbed a small bag of drugs and threw it across the road.

The suspect, later identified as Kolten Kinlaw, was found to have a several warrants and was taken into custody.