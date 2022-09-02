Police: 1 arrested after high-speed chase involving stolen vehicle in Smith County

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase that ended on Highway 64 and County Road 4134.

TYLER, Texas — One person has been arrested after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle in Smith County on State Highway 64 Friday, according to police.

Tyler Police spokesperson Andy Erbaugh said during a routine traffic stop around 11 a.m. an officer checked the license plate and the car fled. Police said the car was stolen.

Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase that ended on Highway 64 and County Road 4134. Erbaugh said the driver was arrested on an authorized use of a vehicle charge.