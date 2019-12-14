TYLER, Texas — One person was arrested and another is at large after Tyler police responded to a burglary at a home Friday morning.

According to Tyler police, around 11 a.m. officers were called in reference to a residential burglary on Shenandoah Drive.

The homeowner, who was not home, reported two men entering the home via their live surveillance system.

When officers arrived on scene, they arrested 27-year-old Luis Angel Baeza. The other suspect ran from the scene.

Baeza was transported to the Smith County Jail and charged with burglary of a habitation.

Baeza’s vehicle was located at the scene and police say based on evidence found in the vehicle he was charged with another count of burglary.

Anyone with information about the second suspect involved in this crime is urged to contact Detective Tekell at (903) 531-1046, or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-CUFF (903-597-2833).

This case is an ongoing investigation.