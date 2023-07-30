POLICE: 1 dead following hit-and-run in Lufkin, suspect still at large

The pedestrian was struck and later died at a local hospital, police reports.

LUFKIN, Texas — A person has died after being hit by a vehicle around 6:15 a.m. Sunday on Abney Avenue in Lufkin.

The person's identity is currently being shielded by the family's request.

The man was riding his bicycle westbound in the 900 block of Abney Avenue when a speeding black SUV crossed all three lanes and stuck him, according a release from City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.

The driver continued westbound on Abney Avenue without stopping to see the man's condition.

The man was later transported by an ambulance to a local hospital where he later died.

The Lufkin Police Department is asking anyone with camera footage in the area between 6:05 a.m. to 6:25 a.m. to help with this investigation.

The police believe that the vehicle will have damage to the driver's side headlight.