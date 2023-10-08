POLICE: 1 man dead following wreck relating to medical emergency in Nacogdoches

After investigating, officials believe the driver had a medical emergency while traveling eastbound, causing the wreck to occur.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a crash that left one dead in the 2200 block of S.E. Stallings Dr. around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

According to the press release, the male driver was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.