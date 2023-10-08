POLICE: 1 man dead following wreck relating to medical emergency in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a crash that left one dead in the 2200 block of S.E. Stallings Dr. around 4:34 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.
After investigating, officials believe the driver had a medical emergency while traveling eastbound, causing the wreck to occur.
According to the press release, the male driver was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. The passenger of the vehicle only suffered minor injuries.
The deceased individual's identity is being withheld until extended family has been contacted.