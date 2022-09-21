Police: 1 man dead after he intentionally caused 2 crashes in Nacogdoches County

The sheriff's office said an investigation showed the deceased intentionally ran into the westbound lane toward an oncoming 2018 Ford SUV.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A Nacogdoches County man who died from his injuries Tuesday intentionally caused two crashes Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement.

Nacogdoches County deputies responded to the 2600 block of State Highway 7 East at 10:47 a.m. regarding a two-vehicle crash between the dead person's 2005 Toyota Highlander and a 2018 Hyundai Elantra.

The deceased person was driving west when he veered into the eastbound lane towards the Hyundai. He then left the vehicle and continued eastbound on the highway on foot, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said an investigation showed the deceased intentionally ran into the westbound lane toward an oncoming 2018 Ford SUV. That vehicle struck him.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deceased person intentionally caused the two crashes. Their name will not be released at this time.

The crash victim died of his injuries at the hospital. This investigation is ongoing.