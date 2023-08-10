POLICE: 1 person dead after ejecting from vehicle in Cherokee County

This investigation is ongoing with no additional information available at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — One person has died after being ejected from their vehicle on Monday morning in Cherokee County.

The man has been identified as Dashad Baker, 29, of Frankston. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety,

The investigation showed that Baker's vehicle was traveling south on US 175 before traveling off the roadway and rolling over several times, resulting in Baker ejecting from the vehicle, DPS said.

It was determined that Baker was not wearing a seatbelt while he was driving.