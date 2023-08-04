Person at center of Smith County manhunt near Hideaway Lake in custody

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The person involved in a manhunt near Toll 49 and Interstate 20 near Hideaway Lake is in custody, officials said.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Lindale Police Department were on the scene of the manhunt looking for the suspect. Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the person involved in the search is in custody.
Another person was previously arrested.
Smith County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Larry Christian said the vehicle that the people were in was found wrecked.