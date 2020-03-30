TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is advising citizens to avoid the area of West Bow Street, between North Palace Avenue and North Moore Avenue following a Monday morning accident.

According to the TPD, an 18-wheeler struck a utility pole and is now blocking the roadway.

Police say Oncor is on scene to replace the damaged poles.

After the road is open, there will likely be lane closures as repairs progress.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.