POLICE: 2 killed in head-on wreck on US 287 in Anderson County

The men have been identified as Cody Austin Beard, 23, of Crockett, and Morgan Warrick, 36, of Waxahachie.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Two people were pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck Friday afternoon in Anderson County.

This wreck was investigated by DPS.

The investigation shows that vehicle one was traveling east on US 287 and vehicle two was traveling west on US 287.

The second vehicle tried passing in a no-passing zone in the eastbound lane and hit vehicle one head-on. Both vehicles managed to catch on fire.