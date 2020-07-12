POLICE: 2 in custody, 1 on the run after attempting to steal ATM at Regions Bank in Kilgore

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department is investigating after thieves reportedly tried to steal an ATM at Regions Bank in Kilgore.

According to the KPD, officers were on the trio's trail quickly and a short chase occurred from downtown to Houston St.

Two suspects are in custody and a third man is on the run near the Meadowbrook Golf Course and walking trails.

"Officers are searching the area with the aid of our drones," the KPD said in a statement. "We don't have a description, but we ask you avoid the trail system this morning while the search is ongoing."