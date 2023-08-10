Woman, teen suffer life-threatening injuries in Longview

If you have any information you are encouraged to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A woman and teen were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a Thursday morning shooting in Longview.

According to the Longview Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call around 4 a.m., in the 700 block of Alta St., which is in the Spring Hill area of Longview.

When officials arrived on scene they discovered a woman and teenager with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to local hospitals with life-threatening injuries.