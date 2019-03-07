DENTON, Texas — A 2-year-old Denton boy who was reported missing on Tuesday was found dead inside a vehicle outside the apartment complex where his family lived on Wednesday morning.

Police said Sarbesh Gurung went missing Tuesday afternoon after he was put down for a nap in his Denton home in the 2400 block of West Prairie Street, near Avenue G, just a few blocks away from the University of North Texas campus.

When the child's body was discovered, there appeared to have no obvious signs of trauma to his body. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Denton Police Department Chief Frank Dixon says approximately 250 people helped search the area for the child since Gurung was reported missing.

CBS19's sister station, WFAA, says police will now investigate how the toddler got in the vehicle.