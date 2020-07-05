CROCKETT, Texas — Three women have been arrested following an abuse investigation at a Deep East Texas daycare.

According to the Crockett Police Department, officials began investigating Tree House Academy after reports of abuse in the 2/3-year-old classroom on April 16. That investigation has since expanded to include all age groups and classrooms.

This investigation began after a daycare staff member, who is also a parent with children at the daycare, came forward with video evidence that her child had been mistreated and abused by some of the staff. During the initial stages of the investigation, detectives met with the daycare’s administrative personnel and obtained surveillance camera recordings.

Additionally, one of the teachers in question, Shaquill Johnson, 29, of Crockett, was interviewed and a warrant was subsequently issued for her arrest charging her with abandoning or endangering a child. She surrendered to police a few days after the warrants was issued

As the investigation continued the CPD issued an arrest warrant for a second daycare worker, identified as Seklethia Jackson, 37, of Crockett, turned herself into authorities on charges of abandoning or endangering a child on April 27.

On Wednesday, detectives issued an arrest warrant for another staff member, Sabrina Griffin, 35, of Crockett. She was also charged with abandoning or endangering a child. According to the CPD, Griffin's arrest warrant was obtained after she was seen on video surveillance allegedly physically abusing more than one child on multiple occasions.

Officers attempted to contact with Griffin on Wednesday, but they were unable to locate her. Griffin was eventually contacted by phone and was told officers were looking for her. Police say Griffin refused to tell officers where she was.

On Thursday, Griffin turned herself into authorities where she was booked into the Houston County Jail where she was charged with Abandoning or Endangering a Child (SJF). Bond on Johnson, Jackson and Griffin were set by Houston County Justice of the Peace.

Detectives are still actively reviewing every minute of the surveillance camera recordings and additional arrest warrants are expected in the coming days. Parents have been and will continue to be contacted after it has been confirmed that their child was mistreated or abused. The administration at Tree House Academy has been cooperating with the CPD throughout this investigation.

Anyone with information or concerns about this case is asked to call the CPD at (936) 544-2021 and ask for Lieutenant Blake Gates or Detective Leea Price.

As this investigation progresses, CBS19 will continue to keep providing updates as they are available.