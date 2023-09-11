POLICE: 3 minors found with gunshot wounds at house in Longview

Police said the minors were allegedly involved in a shooting near Lake Lamond and West Marshall Avenue while in a vehicle.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are investigating after three children were found with gunshot wounds at a house in the Spring Hill area of Longview late Saturday night.

Just before midnight, Longview police officers responded to the 200 block of West Cheryl Street to contact victims involved in a shooting that happened at another location. Three juvenile victims were found with gunshot wounds, according to the Longview Police Department.

Longview Fire EMS took the victims to a local hospital for treatment for their non-life threatening injuries, police said.