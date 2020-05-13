NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 78-year-old man is behind bars after police say he pulled a gun on a clerk at an East Texas Walmart during a robbery.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, just before 3 p.m. officers were called to the Walmart in New Boston on reports of a robbery that had just occurred.

Police say a man, later identified as Ronnie Seymour, 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, pulled a gun while checking out and ordered the clerk to give him all the money from the register. When the clerk backed away instead, officials say Seymour came around the counter and removed the money himself before casually walking out of the store.

Officers were able to stop Seymour as he attempted to drive out of the nearby Lowe’s parking lot minutes later.

Police say they recovered the stolen money and pistol that Seymour reportedly used in the robbery. They say they also found disguises and handwritten notes inside his vehicle indicating he may have been planning more robberies.

Seymour was booked into the Bi-State Jail for aggravated robbery.