MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall Police Department arrested eight people as a response to multiple fights that have happened in the city over the past few weeks.

According to police, two large groups of people met in parking lots and other places to fight. Officers responded to many of the fights and dispersed those involved. However, police say the people would go to another location and fight again.

Police say the fights are linked to a number of drive-by shootings in the area.

“These events have been a threat to public safety and were escalating in their levels of violence," Chief Cliff Carruth said. "This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we will continue to investigate these incidents with the goal of charging those endangering themselves, all of our citizens, and our officers by their intentional disregard for the law."

While police did not respond to all of the fights, many were recorded and posted to social media. People would then forward the videos to police, allowing investigators to begin identifying those involved.

Detectives obtained arrested warrants and arrested eight people.

The eight suspects charged are:

Tyra Valentine, 20

Deshunan Watson, 27

Talensia Worth 25

Tylik Taylor, 21

Ashlee Manning, 26

Jamecia Okra, 22

Jiveon Gray, 24

Iveon Gray, 24.

All suspects face riot charges. Because the fights took place before the state's emergence management plan, they will not face any charges regarding COVID-19 public gathering guidelines.

Another suspect, Geonna Gray, 28, has an outstanding warrant for rioting.