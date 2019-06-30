TYLER, Texas — A 9-year-old boy is recovering in a Tyler hospital following an overnight shooting.

According to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin, a man, a woman and a 9-year-old boy drove up to a house in the 1400 block of Glenwood Boulevard, just before midnight, to purchase marijuana.

Martin says the man walked up to the house, leaving the woman an child in the vehicle. At the same time, the house where he was looking to purchase marijuana was being robbed by three unknown individuals.

The man turned around and went back to the vehicle as the robbers fired shots toward the car. The child was struck in the arm and another bullet grazed the woman.

The man was able to flag police down near the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard and Vine Avenue. The man told police the child, who he says was his son, had been shot. The juvenile was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for the gunshot wound and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hear from neighbors who live in the area where the crime occurred tonight on CBS19 News at 10 p.m.