TYLER, Texas — A 9-year-old boy is recovering in a Tyler hospital following an overnight shooting.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Saturday around 11:50 p.m., police were flagged down by a man at the intersection of Glenwood Boulevard and Vine Avenue.

The man informed police his son had been shot and the child was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials determined the shooting occurred at a residence on South Glenwood Boulevard.

The investigation is ongoing.