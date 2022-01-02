x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kilgore police alerting citizens of possible 'booms' from legal Tannerite explosions

"This is similar to the loud explosive noises that were heard recently and reported to dispatch," the KPD said.

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Dept. is alerting citizens of possible Tannerite explosions outside the city limits.

Officials say they were notified citizens near the S. Loop in Rusk County "may hear loud booms from planned Tannerite/firearm activities over the next couple of hours."

The KPD says the explosions are being done legally, and notice has been made to help inform the citizens of Kilgore to ease some of the questions and calls coming in to the dispatch center. 

"This is similar to the loud explosive noises that were heard recently and reported to dispatch," the KPD said.

RELATED: An off-duty Border Patrol agent started a 47,000-acre fire with a gender reveal party

RELATED: Tannerite explosions blamed for loud boom in S Austin

In Other News

Nacogdoches women turns her grief into art