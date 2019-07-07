MARSHALL, Texas — One person was apprehended after allegedly leading police on a chase following a shooting and a robbery Saturday afternoon in Marshall.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 1:55 p.m., officers were responded to reports of a disturbance in the 500 block of Henley Perry Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they were given the description of a suspect vehicle that drove away from the scene, which was located a short time later.

Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver got out of the car and proceeded to lead officials on a foot chase. Authorities eventually caught up with the suspect, who was apprehended and reportedly armed with a gun.

The MPD says their investigation revealed an altercation began following a confrontation over driving on Henley Perry Drive. Police say the confrontation became physical, and resulted in an individual being shot and then robbed.

The suspect and the person who was shot have not been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.