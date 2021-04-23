12-year-old half-brother arrested for manslaughter after child found unresponsive in Tyler motel room bathtub

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — The half-brother of a 6-year-old child who died after being found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Tyler motel room has been arrested for manslaughter.

Police took the 12-year-old into custody on Thursday. He was booked into the Juvenile Attention Center in Tyler.

The 6-year-old was found in the bathtub of a room at the Town House Motel, located at 2420 E. Gentry Pkwy. around 5 p.m. on April 15.

From there, the child was taken to a Tyler hospital before being flown to Dallas Children's Hospital.

On Tuesday, the child was removed from life support and died shortly after. His body stayed in Dallas for autopsy.