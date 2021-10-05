Palestine Police arrest man following shots fire call

The incident occurred Thursday, May 6 in the 1300 block of South Sylvan Avenue.

PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police have arrested a man following a shots fired call at a residence.

According to police, just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of South Sylvan Avenue in reference to shots fired.

Once on scene, officers observed Alexander Vasquez, 24, of Palestine, exit the back door of the residence. Officers made contact with Vasquez and he attempted to hide behind a privacy fence.

After refusing to numerous commands to show his hands, officers observed a black handgun sticking out of Vasquez’s pocket.

Officers were able to gain control of Vasquez after a brief struggle and noticed Vasquez had two handguns, one in each pocket, according to police.

Once detained, Vasquez spit on one of the officers and appeared to be intoxicated.

Vasquez was transported to the Anderson County jail and booked on harassment of a public servant,