LINDALE, Texas — A 24-year-old Lindale man has been arrested as the second homicide suspect in connection with a Longview home robbery in which one of his accomplices was fatally shot and later dumped by a road, according to a police warrant.

Jared Anthony Freelen was held Tuesday in the Gregg Count Jail on $250,000 bond on a murder charge, jail records show. Gregg County sheriff's deputies arrested him March 25.

The warrant states Freelen and Hannah Leigh McCartney, 30, of Lindale left LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell by the side of the road in Overton after Dockins-Bell was shot in the head. Freelen, Dockins-Bell and McCartney were fleeing from a Longview home after an aggravated robbery, police said.

