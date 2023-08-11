Police arrest three people from Michigan involved in cash scams, theft in Palestine

The arrest was made after a man was suspected in recent thefts at several Walmart locations in Tyler and Jacksonville, according to the police report.

PALESTINE, Texas — Three Michigan men have been arrested in connection to cash scams and thefts by Palestine police Wednesday afternoon.

The three men have been identified as Keiyon Williams, 24, Mantee Davis II, and Dondrick RIchardson, 25, all from Flint, Michigan.

Police responded to a suspicious person report at a Walmart in Palestine Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest was made after a man was suspected in recent thefts at several Walmart locations in Tyler and Jacksonville, according to the police report.

One of the men was suspected to being involved in "cash cash" scams. These scams are done through manipulation of registers using cash cards and social engineering.

The mischievous act tricks the register into believing the payment was processed, allowing thieves to steal merchandise and later return for cash.

Officials witnessed the scam and reported that approximately $1,500 was stolen in merchandise at Walmart.

Once detained, Williams showed police a fake identification card, discovering he was also wanted in New Hampshire and New Jersey on charges related to organized retail crime.

Davis was later arrested in the Walmart parking lot, suspecting him to be working with Williams.

Shortly after, Davis was arrested after completing a "cash cash" scam of approximately $500 at a Tyler Walmart.

Police also discovered that they found marijuana in Davis' trunk along with other suspected stolen items in his car.

All three men have been taken into custody for engaging in organized criminal activity and possession of marijuana. Richardson received an additional charge of evading arrest, and Williams was charged giving false information.