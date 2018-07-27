SMITH COUNTY — Gary Lorenzo McCain, a 60-year-old Tyler man, was arrested after stealing a cash drawer at around 2:30 a.m. Friday from the Food Fast on 205 Houston St.

According to the Tyler Police Department, officers got a call about a man who ran out of the store with a cash register drawer.

Police said that McCain walked into the store, put a drink on the counter and asked for cigarettes.

While the clerk turned to get the cigarettes, MCain started to get the cash register drawer off of the counter, pulling it from the register and ran away from the store.

Police later found McCain walking close to the Glenwood/Houston Street intersection, trying to hide the cash drawer under a shirt.

He then started running away from authorities but police caught him quickly and arrested him.

All of the stolen property was recovered by police, and McCain was arrested for Theft with two previous convictions, Evading Detention and four warrants from City Courts.

© 2018 KYTX