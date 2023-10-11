Police asking public in searching for missing 92-year-old man last seen at Golden Corral in Tyler

Edward Wayne Williams was last reportedly seen on Tuesday, Oct. 10th at 3 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are asking the public in help finding a missing man.

Police are searching for Edward Wayne Williams, 92, of Palestine who was last seen on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Tyler.

Williams left the restaurant in his 2016 Honda CRV with Texas license plate #HZD2281. He has not been heart of seen since yesterday.

Williams was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and gray pants. He has partial balding grey hair and blue eyes.