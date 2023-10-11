Police asking public in searching for missing 92-year-old man last seen at Golden Corral in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are asking the public in help finding a missing man.
Police are searching for Edward Wayne Williams, 92, of Palestine who was last seen on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Golden Corral in Tyler.
Williams left the restaurant in his 2016 Honda CRV with Texas license plate #HZD2281. He has not been heart of seen since yesterday.
Williams was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and gray pants. He has partial balding grey hair and blue eyes.
Individuals who know his location or seen his vehicle are urged to call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000.