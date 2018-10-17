KILGORE — Officers from the Kilgore Police Department are asking locals to help find 21-year-old Kayla Joy Webster and 36-year-old Lyle "DJ" Lee.

According to authorities, they are both wanted for several felony offenses and are believed to be together.

They were last known to be driving a dark colored Chevrolet stepside pickup with the Texas license plate DM6 C366.

Authorities say that f you encounter these people, do not confront or try to apprehend them.

Please call 911, or if you have information call Detective Stephen Goodson at 903-218-6903 or email him at stephen.goodson@cityofkilgore.com.

People can also contact the Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-STOP or text anonymous tips to 847411+KILGORE+your tip. Refer to KPD Incident # 1809-1667.

© 2018 KYTX