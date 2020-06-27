POLICE: Bank ATM stolen off Old Jacksonville, recovered 1 block away

The theft happened in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday at the Southside Bank off Old Jacksonville Highway.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department (TPD) is investigating an ATM theft that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the TPD, at about 3 a.m., officers responded to a financial panic alarm at the Southside Bank on Three Lakes Parkway off Old Jacksonville Highway. When police arrived, they found the ATM had been stolen.

Police later found the ATM in the road at Three Lakes Parkway and Highland Lane, approximately a block away from the bank. Police found a white dump truck, which police say belonged to the people responsible, behind a business only a few blocks from where police found the ATM.