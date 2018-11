PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg Police Department is investigating after the body of a female was found on the side of the road Monday morning.

According to police, the body of the unidentified black female was discovered in the 600 block of Quitman Street, around 7:20 a.m.

The body has been sent to the Southwest Forensic Institute in Dallas for autopsy.

