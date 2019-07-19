GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Longview police arrested a 22-year-old Big Sandy man Wednesday and charged him with kicking a nurse in the face, breaking a medical lamp and driving while intoxicated, according to a report.

John Caldwell was being held Thursday in Gregg County Jail on $12,000 in bonds on charges of driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief causing between $2,500 and $30,000 in damage and assault on a public servant, jail records show.

Police arrested Caldwell at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday after responding to a crash at South Eastman Road and East Cotton Street, the report said.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.