East Texas police chief uses family tragedy to educate public on gun safety

"I never want to stand in the crowd at your child's funeral," Interim Chief Daniel Kee said.

GROVETON, Texas — An East Texas interim police chief is using an incident that hit too close to home to educate the public on gun safety.

According to Groveton Police Department Interim Police Chief Daniel Kee, overnight, his wife's 4-year-old cousin gained access to a loaded handgun at which time she discharged the firearm striking herself in the neck area.

"Four years and four days old just to be killed because those who claimed to be the caretaker and protectors failed to do their job correctly," Kee said in a Facebook post. "Now children will grow up without their sister, grandparents without a grandchild, and a mother without her child."

Kee went on to say the accident could have been prevented and asked all gun owners to ensure all firearms are stored in a manner in which a child cannot access them.

The GPD will pass out free gun locks to anyone who wants one until supplies run out. The lock, when installed correctly, will prevent the firearm from being loaded and discharged.