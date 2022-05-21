POLICE: Child injured after being struck by vehicle while riding bicycle in Kilgore; driver left the scene

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene, but thankfully others stopped to help the child.

KILGORE, Texas — A child was taken to a local hospital following a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kilgore Police Department, a child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Danville Rd.

Police say the driver of the vehicle drove off, but thankfully others stopped to help the child.

The KPD says the quickly found the suspect vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, thanks to the description provided by the child's friend,

"No matter whose fault it may or may not be, you are required to stop and render aid," the KPD said in a statement. "Always call 911 to report it and summons assistance."

According to the KPD, even if you aren't at fault, but don't stop to help the person, you can be charged with a crime.