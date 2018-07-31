TYLER — Tyler police announced Tuesday afternoon they closed last week's double homicide case.

According to police, Tony Waters shot three people, killing two, at a home in the 1300 block of West Dobbs Street on the night of July 23.

Of the three people shot, Ladidre Blevins was the only one to survive. She was also the key in the case.

Blevins is mother of the youngest victim, 17-year-old Daquan Munson. Blevins was also in a relationship with Charlie Verdell, the other victim.

Meanwhile, police say Waters had once been in a relationship with Blevins, but that relationship had ended.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Blevins suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. They asked her, "Who did this?"

According to police, her reply was, "My ex, Tony Waters."

Waters was arrested July 24 and faced capital murder charges for his alleged role in the murders.

The next day, officers found Waters hanging in his cell from an apparent suicide attempt. Officers say he used his clothes to hang himself.

On Sunday, July 29, Waters died as a result of the suicide attempt.

Blevins has since been released from the hospital.

