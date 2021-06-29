POLICE: Cocaine, blood found at scene of ex-Tyler Legacy principal's home

On June 16, results from a forensic scientist at the DPS lab in Tyler confirmed the substance was about .22 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.

TYLER, Texas — When police arrived at then-Tyler Legacy Principal Dan Crawford's home in early June, documents state he was leaned against the back door of his residence with a red face and neck that were completely covered in blood.

He was sitting underneath a large pool of blood and appeared to have a large cut on the back of his head, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said the officer saw two puddles of blood across the kitchen late at night on June 2, and next to the sink the officer found a small baggie with a "white powdery substance."

That substance was tested immediately and presumptively identified as cocaine. On June 16, results from a forensic scientist at the Texas Department of Public Safety lab in Tyler confirmed the substance was about .22 grams of cocaine, according to the affidavit.