Police asking public to help locate missing elderly man with mental illness in Gilmer area

GILMER, Texas — The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing elderly man in Gilmer Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe Billy Joe Lankford, 89, may have left his home during the night in the 7000 block of East Highway 154 near FM 1650.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Lankford, who has a cognitive impairment. He was last seen 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said Lankford is likely left in his vehicle, which is also missing from the home. He drives a white 2015 Honda Crosstour with Texas license plates #GLJ0424.

Lankford is described as 5' 9" tall and weighs 160 pounds. At this moment, his clothing description is unknown.

"Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety," the Silver Alert said.